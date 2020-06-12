Liberia: The Need for Youth Advancement in Liberia

opinion

Introduction

The promise of Liberia's future leadership rests on its large number of young people who are supposed to be part of the new generation of African leaders. Integration of young people into key strategic leadership roles is essential for sustainable economic growth and development. Despite historical evidence of young people's contributions to driving changes in political systems, the youth in Liberia on a larger skill are absolutely unprepared to transmute Liberia for a change.

Discussions

To begin with, Liberia is one of the countries in Africa where most of its population is young. According to the United Nation population Fund (UNFPA) Liberia, 63 percent of the population is less than 25 years old and 32.8 percent is 10-24 years old which insinuates, decades from now, the growth and development of Liberia will be left to the youth. Sadly, there is a huge uncertainty in this expected growth and transformation due to the low investment in human capacity building.

The youth in Liberia are faced with formidable challenges which has exacerbated over time leaving them with less opportunities and limited options for advancement; not to mention females, the future of young women in Liberia is at stake. The extreme poverty and early parental task taken on by youth and teenage girls has over many years limited their chances of achieving full potential and becoming better world leaders. It is estimated that the average 3 in 10 Liberians girls are pregnant before the age of 18. According to the World Bank collection of development indicators, teenage age girls who have had children can be estimated 33. 5%; moreover, Millennium Development Goals report by ministry of planning indicates the ratio of girls to boys who are most likely to attend primary school is 40% to 59% which designates that there could be a huge disparity amongst gender leadership in the future and can also limit the country's quest for future gender equality in public spheres.

Unlike the young people in Liberia, some of the world's leaders including Barack Obama, the first black president of the United States and Emmanuel Macron who was 39 years old when ascended power, had prepared through the many opportunities afforded them by their societies, governments and institutions. Their systems and politicians has created avenue to all who are willing to advance. The call for concern is that youth in Liberia are not yet ready to lead. It seems that the society has neglected its role to empower youth for the future; this is alarming and calls for attention. In addition, the call for power shift from older to the younger generation is fast gaining currency. This political discourse has occupied the public sphere in many countries. Most recent example could be Talia Urey, who in 2019 contested in a representative election in Liberia. This is a clear indication that youth are gradually gravitating towards leadership in Liberia but, on the contrary, are they ready to mount up to the task!

It is continuously emphasis that the concentration of the government and the people of Liberia focus attention towards youth empowerment. Although Liberia education indices are gradually improving, many youth continue to experience disproportionately lower levels of basic training skill and formal education. An estimated 51% of youth ages 15-24 are illiterate and approximately 60% have not completed primary school according to Liberia Youth Assessment Situational Analysis Report 2019. This is scaring for the future of Liberia because youth capacity is extremely essential to the sustainable economic and development of Liberia; it is important that the youth of Liberia be skilled, competent and erudite enough to deliver.

Youth unemployment and underemployment are a particular concern in Liberia. The Liberia national youth policy shows that the youth constitute more than a third of the total population and nearly half of the labor force in Liberia. While youth on other part of the continent are digging through opportunities, preparing themselves for the future, the unemployment and underemployment and lack of social security, educational opportunities and inclusive governance is driving the Liberian young men and women to informal or even criminal activities making them susceptive to recruitment efforts of criminals or attempt to illegal migration.

In addition, the labor force survey participation rate indicates that the 15-24 youth cohort is 35.1. At such, youth unemployment and employability should be a high priority for the government. On the other hand, skills and expertise are hardly essential for the youth of Liberia as many people are considered unemployed without formal and informal education. Walking in the street everyday are majority of hopeless and unemployed young men and women vending, struggling to survive. Whether the future of Liberia is going to be better than the current or the past, it depends on the extent to which the government implements sound policies and invest in human capital such as tertiary education, vocational training, skills development, agriculture and food security, health labor, intensive job creation and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the 7th session of the conference of Heads of States and governments, held in Banjul, Gambia, in July 2006, African Union Heads of States and government adopted the African Youth charter (AYC), a political and legal document to support policies, programs and actions for youth development in Africa. The AYC which serves as a strategic framework for youth empowerment and development at the continent seems not to be utilized in Liberia as many youth are still neglected by the system. In addition, in 2009, African Union Heads of States and government declared the year 2009-2018 as the decade of youth Development in Africa to accelerate youth empowerment for sustainable development.

Building youth resilience and capacity in Liberia must be a right and imperative for all. Especially, equal prioritization of both genders in the labor force is also essential.