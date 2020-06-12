South Africa: Water and Sanitation Provides 40 Water Tanks to 11 Needy Schools in the City of Tshwane to Protect Learners Against the Spread of COVID-19

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has provided thirty-six water tanks to nine schools in Hammanskraal and another four to two others in Sokhulumi in the City of Tshwane to protect learners against the spreading Coronavirus.

On Monday, 08 June 2020, Grade 7 and 12 learners across the country returned to school two months after country went into lockdown to prevent the transmission of the disease and to flatten the curve.

The nine schools are in areas that have been identified as hotspots in Hammanskraal and therefore required to increase their safety measures by supplying water tanks. Each school in Hammanskraal benefited from four 2 500 litres water tanks while in Sokhulumi the two schools each received two 5 000 water tankers.

DWS' Gauteng Provincial Head, Mr Sibusiso Mthembu, expressed hope that the provision of the water tanks in these schools would go a long way towards ensuring that they (schools) were better prepared to resume teaching and learning and that both learners and staff were sufficiently protected in the midst of the spreading virus.

He said the lack of adequate access to water at schools would be detrimental, adding that targeting schools in areas that have been flagged as hotspots would ensure they were assisted to create an environment conducive for learning during this time of COVID-19.

Mthembu said Hammanskraal was one of the areas with on-going water challenges and this necessitated that it receives specific focus, especially as schools have reopened.

"We are acutely aware about the need to provide adequate water supply to schools and moreover in areas that have water challenges. One of the ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to make sure the challenge of water shortages at schools is swiftly addressed. Learners have lost so much time and must catch up as fast as possible. So, there is no need to burden them with issues of water shortages," Mthembu said.

Mthembu called on other stakeholders in the water sector to extend a helping hand so that no school was left without all the necessary requirements to ensure the smooth resumption and continued learning and teaching.

He said: "Education is one area of our important enterprises and therefore requires everyone to play a role. The provision of water for learners to wash hands regularly is but one of the necessities needed for learners to catch up on their studies."