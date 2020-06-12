Liberia: Rep. Sloh 'Jumps Over' Suspension Hole

12 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

Sinoe County District #2 Representative J. Nagbe Sloh, who is the House's Chairman on Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and Tourism has been exonerated by the 7-man Ad Hoc Specialized Committee on allegations levied against him by Grand Bassa County District #3 Representative, Matthew Joe.

The Daily Observer has gathered that Rep. Sloh was "totally exonerated" in Tuesday's executive session where he was complained by Rep. Joe last week.

A member of the House of Representatives, who requested to remain anonymous, said Rep. Sloh was mainly investigated over 'ethical misconduct' of revealing "discussions held in executive sessions and in their chatroom."

"The Committee's report said during the June 2 Power Exchange show on Power TV, Rep. Sloh did not reveal or expose any discussions held in executive sessions or in our chatroom as was complained by Rep. Joe," the lawmaker said.

About the alleged monetary inducement of US$17k given to each member of the House of Representatives to approve the recast Budget, the source said it was not the crux of the investigation and would only be investigated if another lawmaker had complained about it. Lawmakers, however, are warned against bringing the House to public ridicule.

On the investigative committee, Montserrado County District #13 Representative, Richard Koon served as the chairman, with Rep. Thomas Goshua as co-chair. Members included Rep. Ivar K. Jones, Rep. Edwin M. Snowe, Jr., Rep. Alex Grant, Rep. Dixon Seeboe and Rep. Roger Domah.

When contacted via telephone on the exoneration of Representative Sloh, Rep. Koon said "yes" and hung up.

Tuesday's report in favor of Rep. Sloh' would be the reality of what he said that he will 'jump over a hole' allegedly dug for him by a fellow lawmaker, who he called by name.

"Snowe, l have jumped over the hole you dug for me, because l have never looted public corporation nor played with human blood," Rep. Sloh wrote on social media.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.