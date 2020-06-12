South Africa: Courts Asked to Compel Government to Feed Learners

12 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Zukiswa Pikoli

Millions of learners in South Africa are going hungry as the one meal they receive a day via their school feeding scheme has been removed under the Covid-19 lockdown. As Grades 7 and 12 learners return to school - which provides a daily nutritious meal - nine million children in other Grades are being excluded as the Department of Basic Education opts for a phased return to school. Two public interest law centres are heading to court in an urgent attempt to force government to feed hungry children.

SECTION27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) filed urgent papers in the North Gauteng High Court on Friday, 13 June 2020, in a desperate attempt to address the dire situation in poor schools where nine million learners are not receiving food at school as the Covid-19 lockdown put a stop to their only meal for the day. The organisations are hoping the court action will force the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to feed all learners, whether their classes resume or not.

SECTION27 and EELC are representing the School Governing Bodies (SGBs) at two Limpopo Schools - Vhulaudzi Secondary School and Mashao High School - as well as Equal Education. The...

