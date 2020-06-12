Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda Instrumental for Post-COVID Progress - Senior Minister

The Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Marfo has underlined the relevance of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda in the shaping of the country's progress in a post-COVID-19 era.

He made the remarks at a COVID-19 and Ghana Beyond Aid forum held at the Ministry of Information on Thursday, 11 June, 2020.

Speaking on the theme, 'COVID-19 and our match towards Ghana Beyond Aid: Turning adversity into opportunity', the Senior Minister noted that the policy should be devoid of partisan politics but rather encourage local participation.

According to him "what is important now is setting a system of implementation. It should not be reduced into another talking shop. We should not just be talking about it but we should find a way of getting these lofty ideas implemented and I am already discussing with some members of the leadership of parliament to get the matter cast in parliament."

The Ghana Beyond Aid policy was introduced by the Akufo-Addo administration in 2017 with the aim of moving the country toward self-sufficiency. The policy forms part of government's agenda of pushing the country towards providing for its needs and engaging competitively with the rest of the world through trade and investment.

The forum, however, was centered around stepping up public education about the virus in the country and at the same time mobilising the vast majority of Ghanaians towards achieving the much touted Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

Mr Osafo-Marfo indicated that "this is the time for us to be self-sufficient in certain specific production units. Health is not for debate. We must be inward looking. There must be import substitution which fit our own requirement as a country".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Aid and Assistance Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The forum was organised under the chairmanship of the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo and was addressed by the Archbishop of Cape Coast, Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle, Mr Kwame Pianim, a renowned economist, the President of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr Yaw Adu Gyamfi, the Chief Executive Officer of EXIM Ghana, Mr Lawrence Agyinsam and the President of the National Union of Ghana Students, Isaac Jay Hyde.

Speaking on the overview of Ghana's Economic Development History and the role of aid, Mr Kwame Pianim, a renowned economist pointed out that Ghana Beyond Aid is a clarion call to shift our attitude from business as usual. He added that COVID-19 provides us with an opportunity to reset the button and that we need to harness our resources into building a better Ghana.