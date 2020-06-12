Ghana: Former Bongo NPP Parliamentary Candidate Makes Case for Women

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, Madam Diana Aduko Aburiya Asuure, has appealed to delegates to consider voting for more women in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries.

Madam Asuure, who is also a Senior Lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University, made the call when she distributed face masks to party supporters at Dua, one of the communities in the constituency on Wednesday.

According to her, women constituted more than 51 per cent of Ghana's population and could mobilise more voters especially the floating ones for the party to win in the pending general election.

"We as a party stand to make a greater impact in winning massively for the parliamentary and presidential slots if we consider giving more chances for female candidates to contest for parliamentary seats. I, therefore, appealed to you delegates to consider that," she stressed.

She, however, pledged to work tirelessly with the party's parliamentary candidate for the Bongo Constituency, Mr Peter Ayinbisa to win massively in the election.

Madam Asuure stated that the numerous social intervention programmes including the Free Senior High School, expansion of the School Feeding Programme, the Planting for Food and Jobs being implemented by the government under President Nana Akufo-Addo, within the first tenure of office had impacted positively on the livelihoods of the vulnerable.

She reiterated the need for more Ghanaians, especially women and the youth to renew the mandate of President Nana Akufo-Addo , to pave the way for him and the government to initiate more good social programmes to help bridge the poverty gap.

She said she had initiated the move to bring all her supporters and the NPP parliamentary candidate's supporters in the constituency together to champion a common goal of ensuring that the party wins the seat in the 2020 general election.

She stated that despite her limited resources, she would continue to sacrifice, remain dedicated, loyal and faithful to the cause of the party's victory in the general election and urged other supporters to equally do same.

She said she would soon form and launch a campaign team to embark upon vigorous house-to-house campaigns, market-to-market campaigns, village-to- village, and street-to-street campaigns to ensure the party's victory in this year 2020 elections.

The former NPP parliamentary candidate who said although she has been told in the face to leave the party because her contributions to the party is not being recognised as she has never been rewarded with any political position, she would never stop working for the party, stressing, "God will reward me at the right time."

Mr Tahiru Abudulai, an elder of the party commended the former NPP parliamentary candidate for her hard work towards the growth of the party and urged her not to give up at this crucial moment when the party needs all hands on deck to win the 2020 elections.