Ghana: Fire Engulfs Fuel Tanker Yard At Kpone

12 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Dzifatetteh, Kpone

Fire engulfed the Andy Dablu Enterprise fuel tanker yard, at Kpone in the Kpone Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra Region, on Tuesday evening, damaging two surface tanks used for storage of petrol.

The timely intervention by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Police Service prevented possible casualties and further destruction of properties.

According to the second in command of the Tema Regional Fire Command, Divisional Officer Grade One (DO1) Timothy Osafo-Affum, no fuel tanker was burnt.

He said on Tuesday at about 5:40pm, personnel received a call reporting an outbreak of fire at a tanker yard at Kpone.

DO1 Osafo-Affum said four fire tenders and one tanker were dispatched to the scene to quench the fire, but the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

