South Africa: PSL Gets Green Light to Resume Training As Government Approves Protocols

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has announced that government has approved the protocol of regulations that will allow for PSL teams to resume training.

PSL matches were last played on 11 March before the league was halted in line with measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

This left most clubs with six or seven matches of the current campaign still to play.

A SAFA Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) was then put together to formulate safety measures for soccer to resume that was to be approved by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa.

This has since been approved and was confirmed in a statement on Friday.

"According to Government Gazette promulgated by Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture on 11 June 2020 under the Disaster Management Act of 2002, football can resume training after complying with the regulations.

"These regulations entail among others that all teams need to test for Covid-19 and chronic medical conditions (as stipulated in the football return to training protocol adopted by the SAFA Joint Liaison Committee (JLC) and results must be sent to the Compliance Officer.

"Disinfection of the training venue is mandatory, so is the daily screening of Covid-19 symptoms for all those involved.

"All teams are encouraged to undertake strict hand and respiratory hygiene and have a consulting doctor at all times as stipulated in the return to football protocol adopted by JLC.

"There should be continuous education about Covid-19 and the Federation must appoint a compliance officer in writing," a SAFA statement read.

Sport24 previously revealed the protocol including safety regulations that were handed to government for approval.

Resumption of PSL safety regulations

- Teams including all players/staff will undergo first round of testing before training can resume.

- Teams will have to put in place protocols such as sanitising and ensuring social distancing measures before training can resume.

- Another round of testing will take place before teams arrive at "bio-safe zone" (believed to be Sun City or other sporting venues)

- Players and staff will be isolated in a quarantined venue for the duration of their stay in bio-safe zone.

- Daily screenings for possible symptoms and temperature checks will be done on all players and staff.

- All equipment at training/match facilities will be sanitised regularly to safeguard against the transmission of virus.

These measures are in line with the current government regulations in South Africa.

Teams will now be able to realistically plan training schedules for a return to competitive action for the outstanding 54 PSL matches to be concluded.

While a restart date is still to be announced, it appears likely to be at the start of July.

- Compiled by Baden Gillion

Source: Sport24