South Africa: Journal Announces 'Special Issue of Rebuttals' Amid Furore Over UCT Professor's Article

12 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

A storm erupted this week over an academic research paper by a globally known economics professor from UCT. This is how it has played out - so far.

Amid an outcry over claims of racism in an academic paper and counter-cries of threats to academic freedom this past week, the South African Journal of Sciences has stood its ground against calls to withdraw a controversial article by a University of Cape Town professor.

Instead, it announced on Thursday that it is to compile a special issue for the publishing of rebuttals of the work, as well as provide an opportunity for response by the author.

The article by University of Cape Town (UCT) economics professor Nicoli Nattrass, titled 'Why are black South African students less likely to consider studying biological sciences?' took the form of a two-page commentary on exploratory research conducted at UCT's Institute for Communities and Wildlife in Africa (iCWild), where she is deputy director.

It was published in the respected academic journal on 27 May.

UCT researcher Nicoli Nattrass

The exploratory research was based on an opportunistic survey among 211 UCT students and conducted by iCWild student researchers.

Seven of the questions posed in the survey were...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

