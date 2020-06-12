South Africa: 'I Have Been Severely Stressed During the Period'

analysis

Melita (not real name) lives in Vhulaudzi, a village in Limpopo. She is also a parent to two children attending school at Vhulaudzi Secondary School. In her affidavit she explains how her family's life has been affected by her children not receiving any meals through the NSNP at their school during this lockdown.

SECTION27 and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) have approached the court on behalf of a number of learners, parents, teachers and school governing bodies in an attempt to get the government to feed millions of children who have gone hungry since the schools closed during the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was hoped that, once schools started re-opening, the school feeding schemes, which are planned and budgeted for, would resume in full. However, the Minister and the Department of Basic Education have opted, for now, to only feed Grade 7 and 12 children.

SECTION27 and EELC have filed a number of affidavits on behalf of their clients - Equal Education and the School Governing Bodies of two schools.

Maverick Citizen has been given access to affidavits from the SECTION27 and EELC clients and they make for harrowing reading. They tell a story of extreme hunger and poverty, but...