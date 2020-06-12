South Africa: July Will Be a Critical Month for COVID-19 in Gauteng As Numbers Double

analysis

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gauteng has almost doubled during Level 3 of the lockdown and Premier David Makhura is calling for reinforcements to fight the pandemic before it peaks in the country's most populated province.

The Gauteng government wants Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to devote resources towards the province's efforts to hire more medical professionals and increase the number of hospital beds available, as the spread of Covid-19 continues to increase rapidly in the province.

"We have 15.2 million people in this province that we look after. That is our burden and as we go into the next phase of the pandemic we are going to have a lot more people that we have got to worry about," said Premier David Makhura in a briefing on Friday.

"But we are ready. We have been receiving support but we don't want to wait until we have reached the level where the Western Cape is. We don't want to wait for that moment," he said, as he called for additional support in Gauteng.

Gauteng recorded an average increase of Covid-19 cases of around 50 a day during Levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown. That has shot up since Level...