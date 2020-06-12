Kenya: Feeney Quits Kenya Sevens Coaching Job

12 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Rugby Union has parted ways with national Sevens coach Paul Feeney.

According to KRU, Feeney - who doubled up as the union's Technical Director - left by mutual consent.

"He left the role at the end of April this year owing to the uncertainty around the Covid-19 situation and the need to be at home with his family in New Zealand. It is unfortunate he has been unable to complete the ongoing sevens world series due to the Covid-19 pandemic," read the union's statement in part.

Under Feeney, Shujaa won the 2019 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens in Johannesburg,South Africa, a result that secured qualification to Tokyo Olympic Games which were moved to 2021.

He also guided the Kenya Morans to cup final victory at the 2019 Tusker Safari Sevens.

The process to fill the vacancy arising from his departure is currently ongoing

