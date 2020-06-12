Kenya: Uhuru Orders Flags to Fly At Half-Mast to Mourn Nkurunziza

President Uhuru Kenyatta has on Friday directed that the Kenyan flag and that of the East African Community be flown half-mast from Saturday to honour Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who died on Tuesday.

In a statement issued at State House on Friday, President Kenyatta ordered that both flags should be flown at half-mast at all public buildings and public grounds from dawn to dusk on Saturday June 13.

He further directed that flags in all public places in the country and at all of Kenya's Diplomatic Missions abroad should also fly at half-mast.

PRESIDENTIAL PROCLAMATION

"Flags will be flown at half-mast at all Public Buildings, Public Grounds and throughout the entire country and at all Kenya's diplomatic missions abroad," the Presidential Proclamation, read.

President Kenyatta mourned President Nkurunziza who died on June 9 at the age of 55 years following a cardiac arrest.

"May the late President Pierre Nkurunziza rest in eternal peace," the statement read.

PROCLAMATION

In the Proclamation, President Kenyatta stated that the move will be in memory of President Nkurunziza's "enormous contributions to advancing integration and prosperity of the East African Community and in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the Republic of Burundi".

In a statement issued by Burudni Government Spokesman Prosper Ntahorwamiye, the late president attended a volleyball match on Saturday afternoon and was taken to hospital in Eastern Burundi that evening after falling ill.

Mr Nkurunziza suffered a heart attack.

"He started feeling unwell on Saturday evening and was rushed to a hospital in Karusi Province. His health deteriorated on Monday morning and he got a cardiac arrest. The doctors did everything possible to save his life," said Mr Ntahorwamiye.

His death comes as his wife, Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, is still undergoing treatment in Nairobi where she was flown two weeks ago.

Before joining politics, the late Burundi President was a teacher and assistant lecturer at the University of Burundi.

Following the civil war of 1993, Nkurunziza emerged as the leader of the Forces for the Defence of Democracy (FDD).

With the 2003 peace deal, he was named Minister of Interior before Parliament elected him President in August 2005.

After 15 years in power, Nkurunziza was due to step down in August. His death comes barely three weeks after the national elections which his party candidate Evariste Ndayishimiye won with 68.72 per cent vote.

The Burundi government has since declared a period of national mourning for seven days from Tuesday with flags flying at half-mast, with further communication being made in regards to Nkurunziza's funeral.

The late President will be remembered for his great love of sports, particularly football to which he owned his club, Hallelujah FC.