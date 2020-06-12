Somalia: Two Police Officers Detained Following Torture of Two Women in Puntland

Two police officer from Puntland have been suspended for torturing two women.

State police commander General Abdi Hassan Hussein has said the move was taken following a viral video the police officers recorded while detaining young women who were socializing in the outskirts of Qardho last week.

Ethiopia Parliament Speaker Resigns Over Ruling Party PP "Interference"

Somalia covid cases hit 2,452

Somalia Upper House of parliament now wants a joint meeting between President Farmajo and regional states over election...

An officer urged fellow policemen to beat up the young women accusing them of worshipping fire.

Puntland Police commander apologised to the public on behalf of the officers behaviour who recorded taped the clips of the young women.

Police in Puntland do not receive proper training and they are recruited on clan quota and without proper vetting.