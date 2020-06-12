Somalia: Alshabab Continues With Onslaught On Military Installations With Attack in Lower Shabelle

12 June 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Fierce fighting has erupted after Alshabab fighters attacked a military base in Audhigle and Bariire areas of Lower Shabelle officials confirmed on Friday.

A resident told Radio Dalsan the two sides exchanged heavy and small weapons and could be heard from remote distances during the confrontation.

Ethiopia Parliament Speaker Resigns Over Ruling Party PP "Interference"

Somalia covid cases hit 2,452

Somalia Upper House of parliament now wants a joint meeting between President Farmajo and regional states over election...

There are casualties although the casualty figures on both warring sides have not been established. Added the local resident.

The latest clashes came barely less than a week after Somali National Army {SNA} killed eleven Alshabab militants in an operation in an operation near Abal village in the country's southern region Bakool.

