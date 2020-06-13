Uganda: Museveni 'Clean Up' Moves to KCCA

13 June 2020
The Observer (Kampala)
President Museveni has written to the Public Service Commission (PSU) nominating Dorothy Kisaka as the new Kampala Capital City Authority executive director.

If vetted and cleared by the PSU, Kisaka will replace Andrew Kitaka the current acting KCCA director whose contract extension expires next week on June 18.

Kitaka's contract was extended in December 2019 for a further six months and has been acting KCCA executive director since December 2018 after being appointed by then Kampala minister Beti Kamya following the resignation of Jennifer Musisi.

Kisaka, a lawyer is a senior advisor on governance in the Office of the Prime Minister and was recently appointed as Covid-19 fund administrator.

Museveni in his letter to the PSU also nominated Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali as deputy executive director, Dr Daniel Okello Ayen as director public health and environment, Sarah Kanyike as director gender, community services and production and Grace Akullo as human resource and administration.

Museveni said the five nominees were headhunted because of their integrity, he nevertheless he asked PSU to interview them and find out if they are suitable for the KCCA positions.

While delivering his Heroes day message and budget speech this week, Museveni decried the corruption in his government, saying he'd started cleaning up after he fired four Uganda Revenue Authority commissioners last month. It is not immediately clear if the KCCA nominations are in relation to the same clean up that the president talked about.

