Cameroon: Higher Education - Caroline Linyor Tata Is Now a PhD Holder!

The defence took place on June 12, 2020 in the University of Yaounde I with the jury led by Professor Edmond Biloa.

After four years working on the thesis and one year of waiting for it to be read, Caroline Linyor Tata epouse Bawe Mohamadu, on Friday, June 12, 2020, in the Department of African Languages and Linguistics of the University of Yaounde I, successfully defended a Doctor of Philosophy, PhD thesis in Applied Linguistics. With the title, "Critical Discourse Analysis In Abstract Dissertation," the 446-page work was awarded a "Mention très honorable" (or 18 over 20) grade after a defence that lasted three and half hours.

The new PhD holder said she felt fulfilled and happy that everything passed off well, adding that though she was confident of herself and her work, she had to wait right to the end. The topic was on writing abstracts for Master's degree dissertations, with case studies in Applied Linguistics from four Cameroonian universities - Yaounde I, Buea, Dschang and Douala - during the period 2011 to 2017.

The problems identified with writing Master's degree dissertation abstracts were carelessness, negligence, reluctance and ignorance on the part of students. The main consequence of poor abstract writing, the work points out, is that it ends up not being interesting and discourages people from reading. Thus, her proposal that a new abstract template should be introduced with interpretation of results added to the moves or content.

A well written abstract must include a clear introduction, the methodology used, analysis of the problem, proposals and then, the conclusion. "My research is useful for book and journal writers, and also the layman. An abstract presents a concise view of a work, making it easy for readers to have a clear idea of what it is all about," Dr Caroline Linyor Tata epouse Bawe Mohamadu told Cameroon Tribune at the end of the defence. She added that it took her four years to complete the work, and more than a year to wait for it to be proofread before defence was scheduled.

The jury headed by Prof. Edmond Biloa of the University of Yaounde I, was made up of Prof. Gabriel Mba and Florence Tabe, an Associate Professor - all from the University of Yaounde I. Others were Mpoche Kisitus Mformi, an Associate Professor from the University of Douala and the supervisor and rapporteur, Atemanjong Justina epouse Njika, an Associate Professor from the University of Yaounde I.