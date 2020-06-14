Cameroon: COVID-19 Treatment - Cameroonian Wins International Prize for Discovery

Dr Euloge Yiagnigni Mfopou on June 12, 2020 in Yaounde received the award from the International Committee of Excellence.

Dr Euloge Yiagnigni Mfopou, a Cameroonian cardiologist and Director General of the Good Health Promoters' Clinic located in the CRADAT neighbourhood of Yaounde was on Friday, June 12, 2020, awarded the Sub-regional Prize For Best Medical Practices in Central Africa. The ceremony was attended amongst others by the Minister of Special Duties at the Presidency, Philippe Mbarga Mboa, and the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of Transport, Njoya Zakariaou.

The prize was handed over by the International Committee for Excellence, ICE Consulting, with headquarters in Ndjamena, Chad. Dr Mfopou was selected at ICE's sitting on March 14, 2020. In his citation, Alain Y. Fofie, the Chair of the Jury who presented the award, said Mfopou was rewarded "as encouragement and recognition of his spirit of excellence and innovation in the care of patients."

Fofie noted for example, the discovery by the cardiologist of a plant extract, Corocur, which is being used in treating Coronavirus. He was also credited with a great sense of personal excellence and professionalism. The Jury Chair lauded Dr Mfopou for his clinic's warm welcome, compassion and care of patients, technical platform, dynamism and personal talent.

Responding, Dr Yiagnigni said his clinic has been carrying out research for over 10 years now. He disclosed that his selection for the award was done discreetly with members of the jury secretly visiting his clinic to inquire on the quality of services. He attributed the award to his care of patients "as if they were my family members."

Concerning Corocur, he said it has so far treated more than 120 patients in advanced stage of Coronavirus, but had not yet attained the very severe stage requiring intensive care. After writing to inform the Minister of Public Health of his research efforts, he said he has also written to the Scientific and Ethics Committee for approval to continue his Corocur trials. Corocur is administered free on patients who test positive for COVID-19 and accept to sign the clinic's consent form.

Testifying of the professional qualities of Dr Mfopou, Minister Mbarga Mboa said he had a health challenge in the past and the cardiologist prepared his medical file which he took to Europe. He said the professors of medicine who treated him sent their congratulations to Dr Yiagnigni for the quality of the diagnosis he made. And they advised Mbarga Mboa never to leave such a high quality medic. He said other friends and colleagues he directed to the cardiologist have had similar testimonies.