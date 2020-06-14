Somalia: Somali National Killed in South Africa

An unidentified gunmen have shot dead a Somali trader and wounded his colleague on Sunday after an attack on his shop in the outskirts of Cape Town.

According to his colleague, the victim was shot several times in the chest before the armed looted the shop and made away with the money.

The armed men are said to have escaped from the scene immediately after robbing the shop. South African police arrived the scene for investigation but no arrest was made.

Attacks on migrants are common in South Africa with locals accusing migrants of taking their jobs, and being responsible for a rise in crime.