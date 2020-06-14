Nigeria: Tambuwal Seeks Death Sentence, Life Jail for Illegal Arms

14 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

Sokoto — Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged the National Assembly and the Presidency to make unlawful possession of arms punishable by either death sentence or life imprisonment.

Speaking during an interaction with students and youths on security at the Sultan Maccido Institute in Sokoto yesterday, Tambuwal noted with dismay the volume of arms in the hands of non-state actors in the country.

Police arrest 197 suspects in Kano, recover arms, ammunition

Yobe to apply life jail for rape -- Buni

According to him, there are more arms in the hands of non state actors than the security architecture.

"This needs to be addressed urgently. I am therefore appealing to the National Assembly and the Presidency to come up with a legislation that will prescribe a disarmament period in the country. Those in possession of unlicensed arms should go and register them and if the arms cannot be licensed, they should be surrendered to government and the government will pay you your money," he said.

"And after the grace period, a maximum punishment like death sentence or life imprisonment should be prescribed for unlawful possession of arms. This is the only way we can have peace in this country," he added.

The governor also recommended robust recruitment of manpower to effectively police and protect the citizenry alongside an improved remuneration and life insurance for security operatives in the country.

