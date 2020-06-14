Zimbabwe: MP Fights Land Ruling

Zanu PF legislator Ozias Bvute (pictured below) has vowed to challenge a High Court ruling that saw him lose a piece of land to a Harare woman.

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi gave ownership of residential stand no 702, Lot J, measuring 2 100 square metres in Crowhill Farm that is owned by Bvute under his company, Crowhill Farm (Pvt) (Ltd), to Florence Behane Pambukani.

The ruling followed a protracted legal wrangle between Bvute Farm and Pambukani over ownership of the stand.

Bvute's lawyer Farai Nyakutsapa said he would file an appeal against the ruling this week, on the grounds that wrong information was submitted to the court.

Nyakutsapa said Pambukani claimed she owned the whole Crowhill estate when the judgement only restored her titles on stand No 702.

"We are going to appeal against Justice Chitapi's judgement," he said.

"The import of the order is that she is now being allowed to return to her stand 702 in Lot J measuring 2 100 square metres and not the whole of Lot J.

"Crowhill Farm Pvt Ltd is going to appeal to the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe against the judgement and the effect thereof is to suspend the operation of the order granted by Justice Chitapi.

"It should be made known to all residents in Crowhill and prospective purchasers that they should be not to be hoodwinked by Pambukani and her husband into buying stands from them as they do not own Crowhill Farm.

"The rightful owner of Crowhill estate, including Lot J, remains Crowhill Farm Pvt Ltd whose director is Ozias Bvute and others whose offices are at."

And according to the draft order, Pambukani was seeking reinstatement of her stand, which she had lost after Justice Priscilla Chigumba ruled in 2014 that Bvute was the lawful owner of Crowhill Farm, not Masimba Msipa and Themba Hlongwane, who had been selling stands under Crowhill Farm, which the court ruled was non-existent.

Crowhill Farm went on to revoke titles of all residents that had purchased the stands from Msipa and Hlongwane, including Pambukani, who bought hers from them in 2010.

She was evicted, but Pambukani appealed and got an interim relief in 2018, with the final judgement released this week.

Following Justice Chitapi's ruling, Pambukane claimed she was the owner of the whole Crowhill estate, measuring 845 hectares.

Nyakutsapa said Pambukani only got a reinstatement order to go back to her residential stand which they are going to appeal against.

