Tanzania: Simba Face Shooting Test

SIMBA SC will be hunting three crucial points to consolidate their grip at the top of the Mainland Premier League chart, as they host Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

A win for the runaway league leaders will see the giants hitting 74 points from 29 matches to remain key title hopeful of the season and seize the chance of flying high the national flag in CAF Champions League (CAF CL) next season.

As Simba want to close in on the title, Ruvu Shooting will also be seeking nothing less than the victory from today's match so as to keep climbing up the ladders.

They sit 11th on the log with 39 points hence a good chance to hit 42 points and revive their hope to stay in the top flight league next term.

In his recent interview, Simba Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck said yesterday that he is impressed with what he has seen so far, especially after two friendlies against Trans Camp and KMC last Monday.

Simba beat Trans Camp 4-2 in the morning and eight hours later, they thrashed KMC 3-1 with both matches played at the Mo Simba Arena in Dar es Salaam.

The coach said the buildups were good and he was satisfied with the performance but insisted that the results were of no value than building a team rhythm.

"I was pleased with the friendlies on Monday, not about the results because results in friendless are of no value but the way we played, everyone was almost fit... that means we need to keep going with a full squad and full strength," he said.

Vandenbroeck said he will have some new choices to make today, perhaps in his starting lineup and the likes of Ibrahim Ajib, who scored a stunner against KMC is expected to break his way back into the starting 11.

With holding midfielder, Jonas Mkude out for two weeks due to injury the technical bench will have enough to choose from with the availability of Said Ndemla, Muzamiru Yassin and Brazilian Gérson Fraga Vieira.

In his recent remarks, the team's Mozambican midfielder Luis Miquissone said to their part, they are all set for today's clash.

"As a team, we want to retain the title and do well in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) that is why we need to excel in most of the games we will be playing. "We missed matches just like the way our fans did but everything is back now and we are ready," he said.

Elsewhere today, Azam will be at their turf Azam Complex entertaining Mbao FC in another eye catching match slated to kick off from 7:00 pm.