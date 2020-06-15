Nigeria - Islamic Militant Attacks in Borno Kill Dozens

14 June 2020
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

At least 60 people are believed to have been killed in twin attacks in Borno state. Armed militants also attacked a UN humanitarian hub with rocket launchers, reportedly accusing them of being "non-believers."

Jihadists connected to the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) militant group killed at least 20 soldiers and 40 civilians over the weekend in twin attacks in the restive northeast Nigerian state of Borno, residents and security sources said.

Dozens of militants clashed with soldiers and members of a government-backed militia in Monguno near Lake Chad and in Nganzai, just days after militants killed at least 69 people in a village raid in Gubio. ISWAP claimed the two Saturday attacks, and the Gubio attack.

Militants armed with heavy weaponry and rocket launchers arrived in the humanitarian organization's hub of Monguno on Saturday, clashing with government forces and killing at least 20 soldiers.

"They fired rocket-propelled grenades indiscriminately which fell on homes, killing three people and injuring many others," resident Kulo Gana told French news agency AFP. "I saw the bodies of the two soldiers and the militia member on the streets after the fighting."

Attack on 'non-believers'

According to humanitarian workers and local residents in the area, hundreds of civilians were injured in the crossfire. The local hospital reportedly became overwhelmed with the number of victims, forcing some of the injured to lay outside the clinic awaiting help.

Local sources told Reuters news agency that the militants also set fire to the local police station and burned down the United Nations' humanitarian facility in the area, although a UN spokesperson said the establishment sustained only light damage.

According to Reuters, militants distributed letters to residents, warning them not to work with the military, white Christian westerners or other "non-believers."

Twin attacks

Militants also raided Nganzai at about the same time on Saturday, according to two residents and one Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) fighter. They arrived on motorcycles and pickup trucks and killed more than 40 residents, the sources said.

In the region's 10-year-long conflict, ISWAP and rival jihadist group Boko Haram have killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes, according to the UN.

The conflict has spilled over into neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the militants.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DW

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.