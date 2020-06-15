Nigeria: How Nigerian Troops Repelled Boko Haram Attack On Monguno - Officials

14 June 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Nigerian Armed Forces successfully repelled an attack by the Boko Haram/Islamic States West Province (ISWAP) terrorists and eliminated 20 of them in Monguno, Borno on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Monguno Boko attack Saturday afternoon and efforts by soldiers to repel it.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, provided details of the battle in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the ground troops of Sector 3 and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, inflicted heavy casualties on the terrorists who attempted to breach the town.

He added that four gun trucks belonging to the terrorists were destroyed during the counter-attack by the Air Task Force.

According to him, the troops also captured some of the terrorists and their equipment.

"The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria commends the land component and Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole for the dexterity and professionalism exhibited during this operation.

"The troops are further encouraged to remain resolute and decisive in their ground and air offensives in the theatre," he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for their resilience and bravery against terrorists' attack on Monguno town, Borno.

Mr Buratai said this in a statement by Sagir Musa, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, in Abuja on Sunday.

He said that the troops of Army Super Camp in Monguno repelled an attack by the terrorists on Saturday and inflicted heavy casualties on them.

The army chief who urged the troops to remain firm and resolute expressed joy at the number of equipment captured from the terrorists during the operation.

Mr Buratai charged the Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole to consistently engage in massive offensive patrols to all identified terrorists' locations in the operational area.

"Let me assure the troops and the people of the North-West region, especially Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara that I am ready to visit the axis soon. "We must work together to ensure that the madness of the bandits is properly checked," he said.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.