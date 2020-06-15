Nigeria: Aisha Buhari - Presidency Confirms Shooting in State House, Says Investigation Underway

The presidency has released the statement below confirming reports that a shot(s) was inappropriately fired at the State House recently.

Rather than outrightly say that shot(s) was wrongly fired, Garba Shehu, President Muhammadu Buhari's spokesperson, said some armed guards came short in the handling of their weapons.

Mr Shehu, however, said the president "is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation."

PREMIUM TIMES reported the clash between aides of the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, and a presidential aide, Sabiu Yusuf, in the State House.

The clash reportedly occurred after Mr Yusuf refused to embark on 14 days self-isolation as directed by Mrs Buhari having just returned from a trip outside Abuja.

Mr Yusuf reportedly said he had been directed by the president not to embark on the self-solation, a process recommended by health agencies to ensure a traveller is not carrying the coronavirus.

An altercation between Mr Yusuf and Mrs Buhari's security details led by her Aide De Camp, Usman Shugaba, led to a shot being fired, allegedly by Mr Shugaba.

The police have since arrested Mr Shugaba and other police security details attached to the first lady, a move condemned by Mrs Buhari who called for their release.

"I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody," Mrs Buhari wrote on Twitter on Friday.

In his statement on Sunday, Mr Shehu said the "incident happened outside the main residence of the President."

"Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

"Having authorised the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law," he said describing the incident as 'minor occurence.'

Read Mr Shehu's full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENCY STATEMENT ON THE SECURITY INCIDENT IN THE STATE HOUSE ON THURSDAY

The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at anytime in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.

This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House receive the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari beggars belief.

In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

June 14, 2020