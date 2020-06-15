Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Textile Marketers Issue Protocols for Customers

Kano — The management of Kantin Kwari textile market in Kano State has rolled out protocols for customer's engagement during the recently eased lockdown order in the state, which allows for market operations thrice weekly to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to thousands of traders in the market, chairman of Kantin Kwari traders association Alhaji Sagir Wada Sharif revealed that, the protocols entails that every customer most wash his or her hand in the various places provided by the market's management as well as wear face mask before gaining entrance into the market.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the market, Alhaji Abba Muhammed Bello stated that, the management of the market is committed to ensuring safety in the conduct of businesses in the market as all members were being provided with what is needed in regards to health official's recommendation.

According to the MD, measures have been taken in various sectors of the market as the state government's leadership under Governor Ganduje has been giving the market all the necessary support needed.

"This is a clear evidence to show that we are committed to returning to full scale business activities in the market. Kano state government leadership under Governor Ganduje has been very supportive to the market," said the MD.