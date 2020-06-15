Nigeria: COVID-19 - Kano Textile Marketers Issue Protocols for Customers

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — The management of Kantin Kwari textile market in Kano State has rolled out protocols for customer's engagement during the recently eased lockdown order in the state, which allows for market operations thrice weekly to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to thousands of traders in the market, chairman of Kantin Kwari traders association Alhaji Sagir Wada Sharif revealed that, the protocols entails that every customer most wash his or her hand in the various places provided by the market's management as well as wear face mask before gaining entrance into the market.

In his remark, the Managing Director of the market, Alhaji Abba Muhammed Bello stated that, the management of the market is committed to ensuring safety in the conduct of businesses in the market as all members were being provided with what is needed in regards to health official's recommendation.

According to the MD, measures have been taken in various sectors of the market as the state government's leadership under Governor Ganduje has been giving the market all the necessary support needed.

"This is a clear evidence to show that we are committed to returning to full scale business activities in the market. Kano state government leadership under Governor Ganduje has been very supportive to the market," said the MD.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.