Nigeria: Third Female Undergraduate Raped, Murdered in 2 Weeks

Ibadan — The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that another lady, a student of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, Grace Oshiagwu, has been raped and murdered by suspected ritualists in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

Oshiogwu's rape and murder on Saturday brought to three the number of ladies who met with the same fate in the local government within two weeks in a violent manner.

Our correspondent recalls that Oshiagwu's murder happened barely two weeks after the rape and killing on Monday June 1, 2020 of 18-year-old Barakat Bello, who was until her death an ND1 student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production (Moor Plantation), Ibadan.

On Thursday June 4, 2020, another lady, a 29-year-old pregnant woman and student of the University of Ibadan, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, was also raped and murdered in the same local government.

Confirming Oshiagwu's murder to journalists yesterday, the Command's Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, "Grace Oshiagwu, aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-Ori, Shasha, off expressway by unknown assailant(s) on Saturday June 13, 2020 about 3pm.

"Investigation has commenced into the matter and the police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s). While efforts are intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the mystery behind these dastard killings."