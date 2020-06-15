Nigeria: Lagos Seals 22 Buildings, Threatens to Seal More Without Planning Permit

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — The Lagos State government has asked property owners at Ikoyi and Banana Island to produce, on demand, the planning permits granted them for their building construction, as well as evidence of stage certification obtained from the State Building Control Agency (LASBCA).

The government warned that the property of owners who could not produce such documents would be sealed up, in furtherance of its policy of 'Zero Tolerance' for illegal developments.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, expressed, during the continuation of the special enforcement operations in Ikoyi and environs on Saturday, dismay at the high rate of infractions discovered along the axis since the beginning of the special enforcement operation last week.

Salako noted that during the enforcement on Saturday alone, 22 buildings were sealed in Banana Island and Ikoyi for lack of building permits and conformity issues.

He urged those whose buildings were sealed due to these infractions to report to the Office of the Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development at Alausa, Ikeja, to perfect their documents.

According to Salako, the rate at which developers in the elite areas had been flouting the state's planning laws by erecting buildings without the necessary permits was disturbing.

"The untoward act that is inimical to the sustainable development of our environment must be curtailed in the interest of all," he maintained.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.