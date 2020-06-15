Nigeria: Investors Gained N82.8 Billion Amid Mixed Trading Sessions

Lagos — The domestic equities market maintained its bullish run last week, despite recording losses on two out of four trading sessions as investors gained N82.8bn with market capitalisation improving to N13.1tn.

Consequently, the benchmark index expanded 0.6per cent to close at 25,182.67 points as a result, year to date return moderated to -6.2percent.

Activity level waned as average volume and value traded fell 6.2percent and 47.6 percent respectively to 293.8m units and N4.7bn.

In terms of volume, Mbenefit (196.1m units), Guaranty Trust Bank (180.6m units) and FBNH (108.7m units) led the chart, while GTB (N4.4bn), Zenith (N976.4m) and FBNH (N586.7m) led by value.

Performance across sectors was positive as 4 of the 6 indices under review closed the week positive. The Insurance (+3.7per cent) and Industrial Goods (+2.2per cent) indices led gainers, due to price appreciation in Link assure (+17.8per cent), Mbenefit (+10.0per cent) and Julius Berger (+10.0per cent) respectively.

Similarly, the Banking (+0.5per cent) and AFR-ICT (+0.5per cent) indices trailed as a result of gains in Sterling Bank (+5.5per cent) and MTN Nigeria (+1.7per cent) respectively.

On the other hand, the Oil & Gas (-3.3per cent) and Consumer Goods (-0.2per cent) indices were the laggards due to losses in Japaul Oil (-10.7per cent), Mobil (-10.0per cent) as well as Cadbury (-11.2per cent) and Honeywell flour (-9.8per cent).

Investor sentiment as measured by market breadth remained unchanged at 0.9x as 30 tickers gained against 34 that declined.

Neimeth (+59.6 percent), Prestige (+29.6 percent) and Royalex (+20.0 percent) led the gainers while Redstarex (-17.3 percent), Chams (-13.8 percent) and Cadbury (-11.2 percent) led the decliners.