Nigeria: Banditry - PDP, APC Bicker Over Calls for Masari's Resignation

Katsina — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State are bickering over calls for the resignation of the state governor, Aminu Masari over festering banditry in the state.

Masari was quoted from two recent interviews admitting his failure to end banditry in the state.

The state Chairman of PDP, Salisu Majigiri, in an interview with our reporter, said Masari's statement was a clear vindication of the party's earlier stand that the APC in Katsina had retarded development pace laid by the PDP since 1999.

According to him, the governor admitted handing over trust reposed in him by the people of the state to "bandits" when he acknowledged that the bandits have betrayed his trust in another recent interview.

However, when contacted, the Zonal Vice Chairman of the APC, Bala Musawa, said the PDP was only being mischievous and playing to the gallery as the governor's statements were only portraying an honest opinion of a true leader and democrat who wanted the best for his people.

Musawa said the agreement entered into with the bandits was based on honest arrangement entirely endorsed by scholars and elite of the state.

On the pace of development, Musawa said it was unfair to compare 16 years of the PDP and five years of the APC in Katsina, noting that, "The APC also came in when resources have dwindled, and look at how this pandemic has equally slowed us down." ‎