Nigeria: Biffo Canvasses Support for Grassroots Football Development

15 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

Kwara United Technical Adviser Abdullahi Biffo has called on sports administrators across the country to place more emphasis on youth football development rather than winning at the grassroots levels.

Speaking during an online programme, Biffo said the winning at all cost at the grassroots level has hampered the growth of football in Nigeria.

According to the former Abia Warriors FC gaffer, no meaningful development can be recorded in the game if less attention is paid to the youths at the grassroots

"It's only at that level that we can inculcate whatever philosophy we want into the players, as soon as they emerged to the professional cadre, it becomes extremely difficult to change the orientation they have imbibed," he said.

Continuing, Biffo who holds a UEFA B license advised sports administrators to deemphasize winning at that level, but development and participation ."Most of the football playing countries in Europe and South America don't believe in winning at that level.

"They are more interested in developing the players and ensuring that they inculcate their philosophy into them, and this has been working wonders in their football. But here, our emphasis is on winning at all levels, thereby making people to circumvent ways to achieve that," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.