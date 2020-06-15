Nigeria: Biffo Canvasses Support for Grassroots Football Development

Kwara United Technical Adviser Abdullahi Biffo has called on sports administrators across the country to place more emphasis on youth football development rather than winning at the grassroots levels.

Speaking during an online programme, Biffo said the winning at all cost at the grassroots level has hampered the growth of football in Nigeria.

According to the former Abia Warriors FC gaffer, no meaningful development can be recorded in the game if less attention is paid to the youths at the grassroots

"It's only at that level that we can inculcate whatever philosophy we want into the players, as soon as they emerged to the professional cadre, it becomes extremely difficult to change the orientation they have imbibed," he said.

Continuing, Biffo who holds a UEFA B license advised sports administrators to deemphasize winning at that level, but development and participation ."Most of the football playing countries in Europe and South America don't believe in winning at that level.

"They are more interested in developing the players and ensuring that they inculcate their philosophy into them, and this has been working wonders in their football. But here, our emphasis is on winning at all levels, thereby making people to circumvent ways to achieve that," he said.