Nigeria: LAWMA Frowns On Delay of Sweepers' Wages By Contractors

The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has expressed displeasure with some of its contractors delaying workers' wages.

Reacting to a protest held by a section of outsiurced workers over nonpayment of salary, the agency described the protest as misleading, adding that it is aimed at discrediting its activities.

Reports said the 'sweeper contractors' were protesting over the nonpayment of their three months salary arrears and had pointed accusing fingers at Ibrahim Odunbomi, the acting managing director. of LAWMA

In one of the videos being circulated on the social media, a man identified as Sulaimon consistently called out Odunbomi, over non payment of their salary for three months.

However, the video is said to be a sharp contrast to a previously made clip where the same man was seen hailing Governor Babajide Sanwoolu for making their time at LAWMA worthwhile.

In its reaction to the protest, LAWMA said the accusation was false and unfounded.

According to the Agency, the sweepers are directly engaged by the contractors and not LAWMA, and they (contractors) are responsible for their monthly payments and upkeep.

While noting that the contractual agreement only exists between the agency and the contractors, LAWMA maintained that the state government prioritises the welfare and wellbeing of its personnel and affiliate companies.

The agency also said its ensures prompt release of payments for its staff adding that its appreciates the great work the sweepers are rendering, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic,.

LAWMA assured that it would continue to ensure prompt payment to its various contractors.

The acting managing director, therefore, solicited for continued support and understanding, stressing that the issue of delayed payments will be resolved to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.