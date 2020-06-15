Nigeria: Dangote Begins Clinker Export, to Boost Nigeria's Forex Drive

Dangote Cement at the weekend set the pace with the exportation of 27,800 metric tons of clinker to a neighbouring African country.

With the historic maiden voyage from its export terminal located in Apapa Port, the company had made Nigeria, which until recently was one of the world's largest bulk importers of cement, first self-sufficient in cement production, and now an exporter of cement clinker to other countries.

The exportation of clinker from the Dangote Cement Export Terminal will also place Nigeria as one of the leading clinker exporters in the world. The company is expected to increase the quantity of clinker export to other African countries within the next few weeks, it was further learnt.

According to the company's management, this development will enable the company to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) pact to improve intra-regional trade within the ECOWAS region.

Speaking during the departure of the ship conveying clinker from the Export Terminal at the weekend, Group Executive Director, Dangote Group, Alhaji Sada Ladan-Baki, said the increased exportation of clinker and cement to other African countries would not only place Dangote Cement among top clinker exporters in the world, but would also boost Nigeria's foreign exchange earnings and reduce unemployment in the country.

He enthused: "The beauty of what we have done is that we are going to be generating foreign exchange for the country in terms of dollars and Euros. For every batch of clinkers we export, the money comes back to Nigeria. The amount we are talking about is not small.

"Presently, Dangote Cement should either be number one or number two exporter of cement in Africa and the revenue we have generated in the form of foreign exchange is running into millions. Today, we have formally launched the Dangote Cement Export Terminal. We are still going to do another major launch when the second ship is going out of the country," Ladan-Baki added.

Meanwhile, the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has lauded the company for leading the way for Nigeria to become one of the biggest cement and clinker exporters to global markets.

Speaking on Alhaji Aliko Dangote's achievements, the Acting Director-General of the association, Chuma Oruche, commended Africa's foremost industrialist for leading the way in the export of the product from Nigeria to other countries.

He said: "The export of clinker by Dangote Cement at the weekend will definitely be beneficial to Nigerian economy in terms of export earnings, job creation and wealth creation for families connected with these achievements."