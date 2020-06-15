Rwanda: Ministers Inspect New Model Village, Other Projects in Nyagatare

Five ministers on Saturday, June 13, visited Gishuro IDP Model Village in Tabagwe Sector, Nyagatare District, in a visit inspecting several projects that are expected to be inaugurated on Liberation Day, July 4.

The cabinet members are Minister of Local Government, Prof. Anastase Shyaka, Minister of Infrastructure, Claver Gatete and Minister of Defense, Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira.

Present was also Minister of Education, Dr Valentine Uwamariya and State Minister in Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze.

The model village visited by the officials nears completion, and will be home to 64 vulnerable families. The village is 19km from Nyagatare City.

Other infrastructure affiliated to the model village under construction include 31km Nyagatare-Tabagwe-Karama chipseal road and Tabagwe Health Centre, which is being expanded.

GS Tabagwe, a primary and secondary school, is being upgraded, with construction of dormitories for learners and teachers who live far from the school.

The school which enrols 2,415 learners will have a new refectory, administrative block, laboratory and classrooms.

Other infrastructure visited by officials are markets, integrated handcraft centre, water and electricity projects, among others.

Nyagatare is one of seven districts in Eastern Province, it has 14 sectors and 466,944 population, and the largest district of the country with 1,741km².