Tanzania: Pccb Saves 169m/ - From Being Stolen

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Rukwa Region has saved 169.82m/-which was likely to be squandered by Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (Saccos) and some domestic revenue collectors.

The PCCB Rukwa Regional Commander Mr Hamza Mwenda made the revelation during a recent press briefing session in Sumbawanga municipality.

He said 96.45m/- was returned to 39 retired teachers who were members of CHAUMI Saccos from Kalambo District Council.

"The 39 retired teachers from CHAUMI Saccos came to our office and complained that for more than four years, they had been following up their disbursements with Saccos leaders who, instead of helping them, insulted them. Preliminary investigations done by the anti -corruption watchdog discovered that the Saccos leadership swindled the money due to the retired teachers, thereby violating the Cooperative Societies Act no 6 of 2013. Out of the recovered 169,828,000/- a sum amounting to 39.75m/-had been deposited to Nkasi Teachers Saccos whose previous leadership prepared documents and gave loans to ghost members, " Mr Mwenda explained.

According to Mr Mwenda, 34.2m/- had been recovered from defaulters who were tasked to collect domestic revenues for Sumbawanga District Council, and the sum had been handed over to the Acting Sumbawanga District Council Executive Director (DED) Mr Chande Juma.

"Within only two days, the anti corruption agency recovered 34.2m/- from defaulters and the sum has been handed over to the Acting Sumbawanga DED," he explained.

Likewise the anti-graft agency had been tasked to inspect and investigate the implementation of development projects, including Katongolo irrigation scheme in Nkasi, and it transpired that the contractor, Girson Investment Ltd, was overpaid a lot of money.

"The contractor has surrendered 45m/- which has been deposited in Bank of Tanzania special account," he further explained.