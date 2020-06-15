Malawi: I Am Developing Malawi Youth, Sports - Mutharika

13 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Arthur Peter Mutharika says there is a direct link between the development of sports and the development of the youth.

President Mutharika: I am developing the youth and enhance their potential Big Bullets supporters carry their banner at their site at Zingwangwa-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana DPP vice president Kondwani Nankhumwa and President's Mutharika's running mate Atupele Muluzi: Youth brand in government President Peter Mutharika unveils the plaque on construction of Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers Stadia in Blantyre-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana

Mutharika was speaking at Nyambadwe School Ground in Ndirande township after inaugurating construction work for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers stadiums.

"By developing sports in the country, I am directly developing the youth. I am set to empower young people in the country that is why out of 32 cabinet ministers 16 are young people," said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader described the two teams as a hub of football in the country saying for over half a century, they have contributed great footballers for both Malawi and continent of Africa.

Mutharika also seized the moment to condemn political violence in the country. He said since launched violent protests, the country has lost a whopping K62 billion.

Taking his turn, Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu thanked President Mutharika for the project saying it would go a long way into empowering the two teams financially.

"You have not only given the two teams a permanent home, but you have also given them a permanent source of income. The football fraternity will forever be grateful" said Nyamilandu.

During the function, Mutharika donated two buses to the two teams.

Big Bullets stadium is being constructed at Moneymen in Zingwangwa, while the Wanderers one is at Soche

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.