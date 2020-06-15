Malawi: Mutharika Applauds Walter for Football Academy - Malawi to Construct National Stadium At Njamba

President Professor Peter Mutharika has commended Football Association of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Nyamilandu for establishing a football academy to nurture the game's talent.

President Peter Mutharika receives a gift from FAM president,Walter Nyamilandu-(c) Abel Ikiloni, Mana Walter Nyamilandu: President Mutharika deserves kudos

Mutharika commended Nyamilandu for the initiative on Saturday during the presidential launch of construction of two stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be-Forward Wanderers at Nyambadwe Primary School ground in Blantyre..

The academy, whose slogan is 'Arise and Shine', run on non-residential basis at Country Club Limbe, will as well offer academic and vocational training to the youth.

The President also disclosed government's plan to construct state-of-the- art national stadium at Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre as one way of promoting sporting activities in the country.

Mutharika said his government is currently in talks with sponsors to build and finance the project of the national stadium to benefit more youth with sporting activities.

"My government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the country. That is why, last time I made a promise to construct two stadia for BB and Wanderers considering that these are big teams that have produced players who are recognised in Malawi and Africa at large.

"Today, I am happy to tell you that I have honoured my promise to construct the two stadiums. In addition, very soon we will build a national stadium at Njamba. The stadium will be of international standard," said Mutharika.

In his remarks, Nyamilandu thanked Mutharika for laying a foundation stone for the construction of two stadiums, saying the development signifies government's commitment to improve sporting activities in the country.

"For over 50 years, the two clubs have been operating without owning a stadium which is a sad development. The laying of foundation stone for the stadium projects is, therefore, a great, historic and memorable occasion for us. We, therefore, thank you for the gesture," Nyamilandu said.

The construction of the two stadiums is expected to be completed in 18 months (104 weeks).

