Tanzania: Private Sector Players Have High Hopes On Budget

13 June 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By John Namkwahe

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) has applauded the national Budget tabled in Parliament on Thursday for setting measures to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has negatively affected the health and business sectors.

TCCIA President Paul Koyi said: "I commend the government for putting in place comprehensive economic response strategies to support businesses and other economic activities during and after the pandemic," he said.

To mitigate the effects of the pandemic, the government has allowed 100 percent deduction of the contributions made to the Aids Trust Fund for fighting Covid-19 pandemic until the outbreak is declared over.

He referred to the recent government decision to reduce interest rates by the Bank of Tanzania from 7 percent to 5 percent so as to provide more space for commercial banks to borrow from the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) at lower rates - thus making loans cheaper for clients.

Mr Koyi said the abolishment of inspection fees and the reduction of accident investigation fees charged by the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (Osha) and the Fire and Rescue Force was a huge relief for Tanzania's business community.

The government has proposed the reduction of accident investigation fees charged by Osha from Sh500,000 to Sh120,000 for each expert who conducts investigations.

Also Read

Magufuli urges foreign lenders to grant debt relief

'Our presidential nominees' to be known on July 12: CCM

TPA workers in Sh8 billion fraud charges

Police say attack on Mbowe doubtful for lack of evidence

Other tax reforms indicated in the new budget include exemption of the value-added tax (VAT) on Agricultural Crop Insurance in efforts to reduce cost thus enabling farmers to insure their agricultural crops against unforeseen tragedies such as drought and floods.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation's (TPSF) board chairperson, Angelina Ngalula, expressed optimism for the new budget, saying implementation of the Action Plan for the Blueprint on Regulatory Reforms by the government will improve the business environment in the country.

The budget was tabled in Parliament on Thursday by the minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango. It is the fifth budget in President John Magufuli's administration.

The government intends to mobilise Sh34.88 trillion to meet its recurrent and development expenditure, including implementation of infrastructure projects; servicing government debt and paying wages and salaries - to mention but a few.

"I thank President Magufuli's Administration for giving us a budget which focuses on transforming the country's economy, and supporting local manufacturing industries," said Ms Ngalula.

She added: "The private sector also commends the Finance minister for acknowledging the private sector's contributions to the country's gross domestic product (GDP)."

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.