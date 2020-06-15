Kenya: Run If Person Next to You Has No Mask - Kagwe

15 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — Is the person next to you wearing a mask?

If not, you're in danger of contracting COVID-19 if he or she is infected. And if you are the one with the virus, then you risk infecting that person.

That is why Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is urging everyone to wear a face mask in public places.

"As a country, we have reached a state where it is critical in observing set down regulations," Kagwe said, "I have said before that you should view the person next to you as positive now I say if you find someone without a mask please run away."

Kagwe was speaking in Nyeri, during a tour of Othaya Level Six Hospital, where he was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Joe Mucheru of ICT, as well as several top officials from the national and county governments.

Positive cases in the country rose to 3,594 Sunday, with 103 deaths by June 14.

He urged Kenyans to ditch old habits, including touching vegetables and fruits in the market before buying them.

"This is a dangerous habit, you kee touching the vegetables as if weighing them on your hands. It is not safe because you don't know who had touched them before you," he warned.

Kenya is implementing various regulations, including a night curfew that start at 9pm to 4am, and lockdowns in the capital Nairobi, Mombasa and Mandera.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will issue further directions on July 6 when he will determine whether or not to review them

