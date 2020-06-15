Angola: COVID-19 - Multiperfil Clinic Remains Under Sanitary Cordon

Luanda — the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19 has decided to maintain the sanitary cordon imposed at clinic Multiperfil after the outbreak of two new positive cases of covid-19, aimed at conducting new tests to patients and staff.

The information was revealed on Friday by the Health Minister, Silvia Lutucuta, who said that the people in this sanitary cordon, who tested seven days ago and obtained negative tests, will be tested again.

She added that additional measures must be taken, as the prediction was to lift the sanitary cordon of the clinic on Friday, justifying that it is not possible yet to lift up the restriction of the clinic, given the emerging of new cases of covid-19 in this hospital unit.

The country has so far reported 130 positive cases, with five deaths, 42 recovered and 83 active cases.