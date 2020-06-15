Angola: Monetary Transfer Programme Reaches Over 3,000 Vulnerable Families

Cuito — At least 3,265 vulnerable families in central Bié have benefited from the pilot programme of Social Monetary Transfers (TSM)in the first six months of its implementation, said Saturday here, the director of the Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, Deolinda Benvina Gonçalves.

The value attributed in the first two phases, since its launch in August 2019, is of 3,000 kwanzas for each child, as every family registered three minors and received a total of 27,000 kwanzas.

Currently, the director said, preparations are being made for the third and fourth phases, in which 4,468 vulnerable families in the province of Bié are expected to benefit from this programme.

Nationwide, the project has already benefited 10,576 children from a total of 6,151 families in the provinces of Bié, Moxico and Uíge.

By the end of the project, in December 2020, about 20,000 children under the age of five, out of 7,788 families in these provinces, are expected to be assisted.