Angola: Monetary Transfer Programme Reaches Over 3,000 Vulnerable Families

13 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — At least 3,265 vulnerable families in central Bié have benefited from the pilot programme of Social Monetary Transfers (TSM)in the first six months of its implementation, said Saturday here, the director of the Office of Social Action, Family and Gender Equality, Deolinda Benvina Gonçalves.

The value attributed in the first two phases, since its launch in August 2019, is of 3,000 kwanzas for each child, as every family registered three minors and received a total of 27,000 kwanzas.

Currently, the director said, preparations are being made for the third and fourth phases, in which 4,468 vulnerable families in the province of Bié are expected to benefit from this programme.

Nationwide, the project has already benefited 10,576 children from a total of 6,151 families in the provinces of Bié, Moxico and Uíge.

By the end of the project, in December 2020, about 20,000 children under the age of five, out of 7,788 families in these provinces, are expected to be assisted.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.