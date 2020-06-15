Kenya: Inmate in Taita Taveta Prison Tests Positive for Coronavirus

14 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lucy Mkanyika

An inmate has been isolated at Rekeke Health Centre in Taita Taveta County after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The convict from Manyani Maximum Security Prison in Voi was evacuated to the health centre on Saturday night as one of his colleagues who had come into close contact with him was quarantined at the correctional facility.

Sources said the inmate was recently transferred from Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison.

CONTRACT TRACING

The county's rapid response team has commenced contact tracing to identify all those who have interacted with the patient in the recent past as the government works to contain the spread of the virus at the prison.

County Health Executive John Mwakima said the team is currently at the prison to get more information about the patient.

"They were only two in their cubicle. The other inmate has been quarantined within the facility. We will get a full report tomorrow (Sunday)," he said.

He said the number of those who had interacted with the patient will be known once the team finalises with the exercise.

NINE DISCHARGED

On Saturday, the government discharged nine patients from the isolation centre after they recovered from Covid-19.

This bringing to 15 the total number of those who have so far recovered from the disease in the county.

The county health department has also begun mass testing of traders along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Health officials say the testing targets traders who often interact with truck drivers who ply the highway. This is intended to prevent the spread of the virus into the community.

