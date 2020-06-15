Kenya: Coronavirus Pandemic Scatters Kenyan-Born U.S. Athletes' Big Plans

13 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Athletes all over the world have been forced to change their programmes after the sporting calendar was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kenya is sporting powerhouse, and the country has been able to export talent to other countries, especially in athletics.

Sally Kipyego is one such athlete. She has previously represented Kenya in major championships until 2017 when she got dual citizenship. Since then she has been representing her new country, USA.

She is not alone, Shadrack Kipchirchir has been representing the US in most international races in the 10,000 metres and in cross country races.

Kipchirchir, who was in Kenya for training, managed to get back into the US in time before the coronavirus wreaked havoc, halting major races last season.

He told Nation Sport on phone that he has been training with his wife, Elwin Kibet, in line with rules from the US' Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I really miss competitions and I hope the virus will be contained soon so that we can resume our normal lives. I'm training with my wife as we take care of our health," Kipchirchir said.

Stanley Kebenei is another athlete who has been representing the US in the 3,000m steeplechase. He lives in Colorado Springs.

Olympics 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo is also US-based. He competes in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Chelimo, like his training mates, was in Kenya before the virus broke out forcing him to go back to the US.

Alphine Tuliamuk got a chance to represent US after participating in the Olympics Games marathon trials and bagged victory.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.