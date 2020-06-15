Kenya: Coronavirus Pandemic Scatters Kenyan-Born U.S. Athletes' Big Plans

Athletes all over the world have been forced to change their programmes after the sporting calendar was affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Kenya is sporting powerhouse, and the country has been able to export talent to other countries, especially in athletics.

Sally Kipyego is one such athlete. She has previously represented Kenya in major championships until 2017 when she got dual citizenship. Since then she has been representing her new country, USA.

She is not alone, Shadrack Kipchirchir has been representing the US in most international races in the 10,000 metres and in cross country races.

Kipchirchir, who was in Kenya for training, managed to get back into the US in time before the coronavirus wreaked havoc, halting major races last season.

He told Nation Sport on phone that he has been training with his wife, Elwin Kibet, in line with rules from the US' Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I really miss competitions and I hope the virus will be contained soon so that we can resume our normal lives. I'm training with my wife as we take care of our health," Kipchirchir said.

Stanley Kebenei is another athlete who has been representing the US in the 3,000m steeplechase. He lives in Colorado Springs.

Olympics 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo is also US-based. He competes in the 5,000m and 10,000m.

Chelimo, like his training mates, was in Kenya before the virus broke out forcing him to go back to the US.

Alphine Tuliamuk got a chance to represent US after participating in the Olympics Games marathon trials and bagged victory.