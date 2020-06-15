Kenya: Mwamba - Sports Ministry Needs Every Coin to Prepare for Busy Sporting Calendar

opinion

Budget days have become a headache for most Kenyans. Every month of June, you sit in front of your television set hoping to hear good news from the Cabinet Secretary for Treasury during the Budget Speech. A reduction of income tax for the employed, reduction of Value Added Tax, or zero-rating of tax on certain commodities. But no. It almost always ends in tears.

That annual 12-month cycle which presents an opportunity for Kenya to allocate financial resources to priority areas has left some sectors perennial orphans, always losing out on financial allocation. Practically everyone looks forward to the budget speech, albeit with cautious optimism.

Most do so to get up to speed with the burden they will bear in the next 12 months. Past budget days have ended in agonizing pain for local sportsmen and women.

Consider the Budget Speech for 2018/2019 financial year.

In a marathon budget speech that focused on the 'Big Four' plan, National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich allocated Sh200 million for construction of a sports academy and pointed out that 'funding for Sports, Culture and Arts will be enhanced significantly with the creation of a new fund that will receive monies from taxation of betting and gaming."

GAMING TAX

He proposed a 25 per cent taxation on lotteries, betting, and gaming companies, the proceeds from which would be paid to the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund.

The rate was reduced to 15 per cent after a lot of haggling by gaming companies. But with the Sports, Arts and Social Fund Oversight Board not having been constituted, nothing much was realized by way of operationalising the fund.

There would be less money to fund national teams, and it showed in the frequency of sit-ins and go-slows by local national teams.

What followed was severe underfunding for national teams preparing for competitions. On November 8, the Kenya Amputee football team of 15 players and four officials spent the night at Sports Ministry boardroom at KenCom House in Nairobi in protest at delay in payment of allowances totaling Sh2 million by the government.

In the 2019/2020 Financial Year, CS Rotich allocated Sh5.3 billion to the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Arts but even that would have to be shared with youth, women and people living with disabilities.

That money would be raised from Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund. But Rotich broke the hearts of sportsmen and women he said another Sh7.9 billion would be taken from the Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund to support universal healthcare. It was shocking because many people understood that the fund was solely meant to raise money for sports activities. But even then, the meagre budgetary allocation to sports activities did not bode well for Kenyan teams preparing for international competitions.

GLOBAL EVENTS

However on Thursday, perhaps prompted by a busy sporting calendar that will see Kenya host three global sporting events, and also send a team to 2020 Olympics, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has allocated Sh14 billion to the ministry.

The financial allocation is nearly 150 percent increment on the previous financial year. Sixty percent of the money will go towards social development (which includes universal healthcare), 35 percent will go towards funding sports activities, while five per cent is meant for the Arts.

This year, Kenya was scheduled to host the Safari Rally as part of the World Rally Championships for the first time in 18 years. The event, initially scheduled for July 16 to 19, was has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, but a new date is yet to be announced.

There is also the Nairobi leg of World Athletics Continental Tour which had been scheduled for May 2 but which will now be held on September 26.

The World Athletics Continental Tour which is an annual series of elite track and field athletics competitions, will form the second tier of international one-day meetings after the Diamond League Series. Nairobi Meeting will see global stars descend on Nairobi to compete in 200 metres, 3000m steeplechase, discus, hammer and the triple jump.

Then there is World Athletics Under-20 Championships, originally planned for July 7-12 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

A new date is yet to be named for the global track and field championship that will see the next crop of athletics superstars compete at Kasarani. My advice to you is that you should not miss this one because it will feature the next Usain Bolt, Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce and Hellen Obiri.

Basically, athletes who will compete for the first time as seniors in the 2021 World Athletics Championships (now pushed to 2022 to accommodate the Olympics) will be in Nairobi, and Kenya must stage world-class championship after 2017 World Under-18 Championship success.

Finally, Kenya will send a team to 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which have been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus. At the moment, Kenya Sevens (men and women), boxers Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare, Faith Ogalo in taekwondo, and women's volleyball team have already qualified for the Olympics.

Kenya has also named teams to compete in the marathon, with more athletes expected to qualify.

We need to prepare athletes for World Under-20 Championships and the Continental Tour, and to prepare facilities to host these competitions.

We also need to prepare athletes for the Olympics, and to send and keep them in Tokyo.

The increased budgetary allocation bodes well for sportsmen and women.

The author is a Senior Sports Sub-editor at Nation Media Group.