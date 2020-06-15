Kenya: Side Hustles Now Main Business for Footballers

With stoppage in play following the marauding coronavirus pandemic, some of Kenya's sports stars have been forced to elevate their side hustles into mainstream engagements.

The 2020 season seems to be stretching into a long break for many sportspeople, severely affecting those who use sport to eke out a living.

Like Mathare United midfielder John "Mavado" Mwangi who has now been forced to turn to business to cushion himself from the effects of the Covid-19 stalemate.

Mwangi, who rose through the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) ranks before graduating to the senior team, runs an ice cream business in Nairobi's Huruma Estate to make ends meet.

Earlier, the government had on March 13 announced a ban on public gatherings which then led to the indefinite suspension of the top flight football league which Mathare United features in.

"We were in the gym, training expecting to honour our weekend away game then the announcement was made. Everything changed and the league was then called off," recalls Mwangi.

TRAINING PROGRAMMES

"We felt disappointed because we were focused on finishing in the top four," added the former Kenya Under-20 midfielder.

With Football Kenya Federation having declared the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season over on April 30, Mwangi has now set his sights on the new campaign when the coronavirus is contained.

He trains daily with his childhood friend Adan Hassan who plays for lower league side Asec Huruma.

"(Mathare United) Coach Salim Ali and fitness trainer Dismas Onyango send us training programmes to ensure we keep fit.

"They vary from morning run, physical exercise and ball work. I train here at Huruma or Masinde Muliro Grounds where I go for my morning run.

"I stopped jogging along Thika Road because it has become too congested," said Mwangi.

Having played for Kenya in junior categories, he still holds the dream of playing professional football to improve the life of his family.

"I still dream of playing in one of the major leagues in Europe. I live with my mother and she keeps encouraging me.

"That's why I'm training hard because you never know what the future holds. We are in a difficult situation but I believe football will be back soon.

OPENING THREE BUSINESSES

"When we resume, you don't know who will be watching you on the pitch so you have to be fit and ready to pounce on the opportunity,"

But before his breakthrough comes, Mwangi has taken matters into his own hands opening three businesses -- an ice cream parlour (Creamy King), meat delivery and hot showers (Candy Rain) -- at Kiamaiko area where he spends his time after training.

"I would love to give my family a better life and that means I have to work hard off the pitch since football is not paying well at the moment.

"That's why I acquired a loan and opted to invest in these businesses.

"After brainstorming with my friend Adan we saw a niche since meat dealers didn't have a place to shower before and after work.

"Covid-19 virus also calls for high levels of cleanliness and that's why we set up the hot shower business.

BIG WATER TANK

"We started the ice cream business for customers to enjoy a desert after their meals here at Kiamaiko. We also deliver meat using boda boda riders to customers who can't come to Kiamaiko."

John appealed to their area Member of County Assembly (MCA) James Mwangi and Nairobi County Women representative Esther Passaris to support them with a big water tank which they will use to provide residents with water for free as a way of giving back to the community who have supported their business.

Mwangi is among a growing list of local footballers who have turned to small scale businesses to fend for their families.

Former Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars defender Wesley Onguso has also started a boda boda business in Kawangware area where he ferries passengers on his Boxer motorbike.

Onguso currently plays for newly-promoted side Nairobi City Stars that is based in Kawangware.

Kenya Women Premier League side Wadadia have also ventured into tailoring to cushion their players.

Players knit masks which are sold to residents of Mumias at affordable rates.

Samuel Gacharira contributed to this article.