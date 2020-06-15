Kenya: Anxiety as Children in Mombasa Get COVID-19 as Parents Test Negative

How safe are our children at home in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic?

This is the question that lingers on Ruth's mind after her neighbour's three children contracted the dangerous coronavirus.

Shockingly, none of their parents turned out positive.

"This is the first time we are recording a case where parents are negative and children [are] positive. We tested both the mother and father but they turned negative," said County Chief Health Officer Khadija Shikely.

STAY INDOORS

Dr Shikely now wants parents in Mombasa to be cautious and ensure their children stay safe indoors so as not to contract the virus while playing outside their homes.

"We need to ensure we keep our children indoors. Let's try to make them busy and forbid them from roaming around the estate or playing with other children. We need a lockdown even in our own houses; it has come to that. These are dangerous times," Dr Shikely, added.

Anxiety has now gripped parents in the county that continues to record a spike in the infections ever since the three children aged between five and nine years old were admitted to Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Covid-19 isolation centre.

"I am now more cautious, I don't allow my children to go out and play with others. They are always indoors. I keep them busy with toys and online learning but it is difficult and I am scared. But do I have a choice?" wondered Ruth who took her two children for coronavirus tests which turned out negative.

CHILDREN SNEAK OUT

Ruth, 35, who works from home, says it has been difficult to keep the children indoors as they sneak out whenever she is busy.

The county's youngest coronavirus patient is a nine-month-old baby who is admitted with her mother (also positive) to the TUM centre.

"They are undergoing medication. When the three children's test came positive and their mother's negative, she insisted she wouldn't leave her youngsters alone. She has sacrificed herself, so we separated them in a cubicle from other patients," Dr Shikely, said.

But to limit interactions in the ward marked as red zone, parents with infected children are separated from other Covid-19 patients.

It is suspected that the three children contracted the virus while playing with other minors in Changamwe.

CONTACT TRACING

The county is conducting contact tracing to test all the children who played with the Covid-19 patients. The children were admitted to the facility on Tuesday.

Doctors said parents with Covid-19 positive children are considered positive because of their interactions with the patients.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with the Nation at the TUM Covid-19 centre, Dr Shikely said that in the wards, the positive children have been separated from adults.

"We have a floor with cubicles that is used for children and their parents. We ensure they don't interact with others," Dr Shikely, added.

CHILDREN NOT IMMUNE

Already, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has warned Kenyans against believing that children are immune to the virus.

Mr Kagwe said the myth that children cannot get the virus is false after the country reported its first six-month-old coronavirus patient.

The CS directed parents to follow certain protocols to protect their young ones against the virus including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in crowded areas which they visits and offices.

"If you have a baby then you should be very careful what you are doing because you can bring back the infection to the child. If you are the father, mother or sibling then you must take outmost care in terms of the behaviour patterns.

NO VISITORS

"If you are a young father, stay away, do not encourage any visitors. Let them stay in their houses for a change. They can come back when your baby has grown," Mr Kagwe warned.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth urged parents to limit their children's interaction with other people.

He also urged them to undertake infection prevention measures including hand washing, using sanitisers and wearing of face masks.

"Most of the children tend to be asymptomatic and because children tend to play with other children they are potentially very good transmitters," warned Dr Amoth.

But in most estates in Mombasa, children are left roaming in the streets and others playing with their colleagues.