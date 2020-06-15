Kenya: COVID-19 - National Tally Rises to 3,594 After 137 More Test Positive

Kenya has recorded 137 more positive coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 3,594.

Speaking in Nyeri during the daily briefings on the pandemic on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 3,167 samples had been tested.

The number of recoveries increased to 1, 253 after 32 people were discharged from hospitals, while three others succumbed to the virus, taking the national death toll to 103.

He urged Kenyans to follow the government's Covid-19 protocols to reduce the spread of the virus.

He said that the number of samples tested so far stands at 115, 336, adding that Nyeri has nine persons infected by the virus including three health workers who contracted the disease from a patient who died after undergoing surgery

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

"I want to urge the people of Nyeri to continue working together with the country government so that this figure does not rise," Mr Kagwe said.

He reiterated the national government's commitment in the control of non-communicable diseases during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As the government continues with its constitutional obligation of providing preventive and curative health services of the highest possible standards, I call on all of us to assume the responsibility for our own health and wellness, in embracing the preventive measures we have talked about," Mr Kagwe said.

He said that the government has started an awareness campaign among patients living with non-communicable disease since they are at risk of contracting Covid-19.

The minister asked those suffering from lifestyle diseases to ensure they follow guidelines issued by the ministry of health to avoid contracting and spreading the disease.

Nyeri County is leading with the highest number of patients suffering from lifestyle disease with two out of three people in the county dying from a non-communicable disease.

LIFESTYLE DISEASES

The diseases, which have been attributed to lifestyle choices such as unhealthy diets, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol consumption, are also responsible for 55 per cent of hospital admissions.

Cancer, diabetes, hypertension and asthma are the main ones afflicting Nyeri residents. The county also reports at least 700 new cancer cases annually.

The prevalence of diabetes in the county is estimated at 6.4 per cent (triple the national prevalence) while that of hypertension is estimated at eight per cent.

"The diseases is spreading and the numbers are rising. We must assume individual responsibility of our own health and follow guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health," said Mr Kagwe.

PPE SHORTAGE

The CS said that the country has no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment.

“We have no shortage of ppes as we are locally producing them even for export due to the capacity we have built in the last 60 days," he said.

He encouraged health workers to ensure they are properly suited to handle any patients.

While the Ministry of Health dictated that bodies of Covid-19 patients should be buried within 24 hours, acting Health Services Director Patrick Amoth said families should be given another 12-hour period to bury their kin in line with their cultural practices.