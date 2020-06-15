Kenya: Ex-Webuye MP Backs Ford-Kenya Changes

A section of Ford-Kenya professionals have supported the recent changes in the party. They have also requested the new party leadership to start recruiting members and organise a free and fair party elections.

Describing themselves as founding professionals of the party, the group challenged Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi, who was elected the new party leader, to ensure the elections are devoid of intimidation and extortion.

DEMOCRATIC TENETS

"This change will bring about the democratic tenets that our founding members subscribed to and bring back the Party to a "Democratic Forum" and not a vehicle for extortion and achievement of personal agenda," the group said in a statement signed on their behalf by former Webuye MP Saulo Busolo.

The Office of Registrar of Political Parties will tomorrow provide the way forward in the wrangles in the party.

The seven-day notice it gave the party members to raise their objections with the proposed changes will expire today.

The Nation has learnt that several objections have been raised on the proposed changes, including by Bungoma senator Moses Wetang'ula, Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa. Motion of the objections are mainly on procedural matters.

The objections will be forwarded to Mr Wamunyinyi's team for considerations as required by the Political Parties Act.

WAR ON GRAFT

The Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said on Sunday that the evaluation of the objections depends largely on the faction of the party that filed them, adding that they could choose to respond or ignore them.

"The role of my office is to send their objections raised to them and it is upon them to evaluate their merit of such objections and act accordingly," she said

Ford-Kenya Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said they are ready to deal with any objection raised because whatever they did was within the law.

"We are ready for the objections, we shall receive, review, respond and see what happens thereafter," he said.

Mr Busolo said upon confirmation of the changes, the new Ford-Kenya leadership should immediately steer the party towards a direction fitting current national conversations around the Building Bridges Initiative, war on corruption, political inclusiveness, and national development agenda.

"Our people wish to rejoin a sanitised, fumigated and keeping-distance-from-corruption Ford Kenya Party. The plain truth is that public trust in the former leadership has been eroded and no theatrics will change this situation," Mr Busolo said.