Kenya: Woman Kills Nyumbaa Kumi Official at Chang'aa Den in Kisii

A Nyumba Kumi official was on Saturday morning killed by an illicit liquor brewer in Mashauri village in Kisii County.

Mr Isaac Nyanchoka, 75, was reportedly hit on the head by a notorious illicit brew dealer's daughter.

Accompanied by area acting Assistant Chief Alexander Nyakenyua, Nyumba Kumi officials had just started destroying litres of chang'aa when the woman stealthily tip-toed and hit Mr Nyanchoka using a piece of wood before vanishing.

ILLICIT BREWS

The administrators temporarily stopped the operation to rush their colleague to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 10 pm. Locals say the rise in consumption of illicit brews has caused five deaths in the area since the beginning of the year.

For almost three weeks now, the fight against illicit brews has been intensified in the location following the death of a primary school teacher in Nyosia village.

The teacher was allegedly killed for accumulating huge debts at a local drinking den. The administrators have been targeting homes that have established large brewing bases owing to the high demand of chang'aa during the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRADITIONAL BREWS

Many people have turned to traditional brews following the closure of bars to curb the spread of the virus. On Sunday morning, police officers arrested the brewer's daughter who hit the Nyumba Kumi official.

Local community policing chairman Stephen Onsare termed the death of their colleague as a big blow. He, however, vowed to intensify the fight against illicit brews.

He attributed the rise in illicit liquor brewing in the area to the delay in hiring assistant chiefs in two sub locations following the retirement of two administrators and the interdiction of another one.

"Despite interviews being done since September last year, the posts have not been filled and we call upon quick response from our county commissioner," Mr Onsare said.

Another notorious brewer was roughed up before being taken into a quarantine facility at Kisii High School on Saturday. Mr Jared Mose, popularly known as Ombeo became agitated after all his liquor was destroyed.