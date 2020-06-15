Kenya: Suspected Ethiopian Rustlers Kill Woman in Turkana

14 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

Suspected Ethiopian cattle rustlers on Saturday shot and killed a woman near River Natodomeri in Turkana County.

Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said cattle rustlers were about to attack Turkana herders at Lokakweny Kraal in Kibish Sub-County.

"Police reservists and officers from Lokamarinyang Police Post repulsed the raiders before they could intercept herders at a grazing field. No livestock was stolen." Mr Ndanyi said.

WILD CASSAVA

The police boss said the security had been beefed up at the border. Mr Gideon Lokieny a local said that the woman identified as Ms Abu Lobwel, was shot in the head.

Mr Lokieny said that the woman was among a group of 20 people searching for wild cassava near River Natodomeri.

"Villagers at the border of Kenya and Ethiopia face food scarcity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Women now risk their lives to search for wild fruits and roots in the thickets to feed their families," he said.

He urged the county government to speed up procurement and distribution of relief food to cushion vulnerable households.

SH400 MILLION

Turkana County Assembly Speaker Ekitela Lokaale said they have already approved Sh667, 570, 600 budget for Covid-19 emergency response.

"More than Sh400 million was allocated for relief food to cushion residents against the Covid-19 pandemic. I am reliably informed that plans are underway to procure that food." Mr Lokaale said.

He noted that enforcement of curfew and social distancing directive had affected many businesses.

The Speaker called for accountability, noting that the most vulnerable households must be given first priority.

